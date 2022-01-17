Himachal sees over three-fold increase in Covid infections in a week; highest cases in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh saw a massive spike in its Covid trajectory with the state reporting over 11,000 infections last week as compared to just 3,069 cases reported the week before — over a three-fold increase.

The positivity rate has shot up to nearly 8% which indicates the rapid spread of the virus in the state.

As per the health department data, Himachal reported a total of 11,280 fresh infections between January 10-16 compared to 3,069 infections between January 3-9 — a rise of more than 260%.

A total of 3,480 recoveries were reported in the last week while nine people have succumbed to the infection.

There has been a three-fold increase in the active cases which have gone up from 3,148 to 11,000 adding up more than 7,500 new cases in a week.

Kangra reported the highest 2,164 fresh infections during this period while the week before the most populous district had recorded 980 cases.

The industrial district of Solan added up 1,882 new cases in its tally while Shimla saw 1,628 new cases. Mandi, Hamirpur and Una are the other three districts having recorded more than 1,000 cases. As many as 1,082 cases were reported from Mandi, 1,056 from Hamirpur and 1,051 from Una in a week. The lowest 22 cases were reported from Lahaul-Spiti.

More than 80,000 tests were conducted in the state and the positivity rate has shot up to 14% from 6.6% a week before. It was only 1% in the last week of December.

1,076 fresh cases

Meanwhile, a total of 1,076 people were detected positive for the virus taking the state’s total tally to 2,43,365 while the death toll mounted to 3,874 after two patients succumbed to the contagion.

A low number of infections were reported as the state conducted about half the tests (5,777) compared to Saturday (11,554). Maximum 213 cases were reported from Shimla, 193 from Shimla, 152 from Kangra, 133 from Sirmaur, 128 from Mandi, 80 from Una, 62 from Hamirpur, 47 from Bilaspur, 41 from Kullu, 23 from Chamba, three from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have jumped to 11,000 while recoveries reached 2,28,454 after 624 people recuperated. Kangra remains the worst-hit district with its case tally reaching 55,568 followed by Mandi 33,366 and Shimla 30,156.

