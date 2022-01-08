Himachal sees record one-day spike of 728 infections

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 728 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,31,587. However, no fatality was recorded in the state.

In the first eight days of January, the state has recorded 2,730 fresh infections. The positivity rate in Himachal has gone up to 5.57%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highest 219 cases were reported in Kangra. Of them, 68 were students and staffers of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur. Besides, 19 children and staff tested positive at the Mewoen Tsuglag Petoen (Model) School, a Tibetan educational facility at Dharamshala.

Kangra chief medical officer GD Gupta said that Covid cases have been rising alarmingly in the district. He said that active cases, which were 80 on December 8, have climbed up to 925.

The positivity rate in the district has jumped from 1% to over 15% and this is a time for all of us for self-discipline and follow Covid norms strictly, he added.

Meanwhile, 116 cases have been reported from Solan, 75 from Hamirpur, 68 from Kullu, 63 from Shimla, 48 from Sirmaur, 36 from Una, 33 from Mandi, 26 from Bilaspur, 25 from Kinnaur, 15 from Chamba and four from Lahaul-Spiti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The active cases have gone up to 2,811. There has been over 700% increase in the active cases since December 27 when the state was left with just 344 active cases.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with total case tally reaching 53,240, followed by 32,260 cases in Mandi and 28,469 in Shimla.