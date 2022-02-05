Himachal struggles to return to normalcy

Himachal Pradesh is struggling to return to normalcy even as the skies cleared after two days of heavy snowfall on Saturday. Bad weather conditions would continue to prevail for a few more days in remote areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SDMA director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said 603 roads, including three national highways and one state highway, are blocked for traffic.

“The restoration efforts are going on in full swing. At least 303 roads are blocked in Shimla district alone. PWD and the Shimla MC have pressed into service earth-moving machines to clear snow,” said Shimla DC Aditya Negi.

The traffic on the main circular road remained affected, while buses in Shimla only plied between old and new bus stands. There were multiple traffic jams due to slippery road conditions. A car was also damaged at Vikas Nagar after a tree fell on it. Municipal commissioner OP Kohli said as many as 50 deodars were uprooted which caused partial damage to houses and power lines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Transportation in town remained suspended for the third day. The main state highway connecting Theog to Hatkoti was closed for traffic while tourists remained stranded in Kufri, Narkanda and Shimla town. The state capital has received more than 3ft of snow this season. The state government on Saturday declared a holiday in all government offices except those dealing in emergency situation in Shimla.

As many as 119 roads are blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district and 100 in Mandi. Over 195 water supply schemes are also hit across the state. Keylong was the coldest in the state with minimum temperature of minus 12.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa with minus 7 degrees C. Manali froze at minus 4.4 degrees C, Kufri minus 4.2 degrees C, Shimla minus 2.1 degrees C and Dalhousie minus 1.8 degrees C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited states that as on Friday evening, total 3,271 transformers were hit during the spell of snow of which only 331 could be repaired.

“Our employees were not able to reach sites as roads to certain locations were blocked due to snow and landslides,” a board spokesperson said. He said the restoration work has resumed on Saturday.

Maximum 1,906 transformers were affected in the board’s south zone, which includes 12 divisions across Shimla, Rohru, Rampur, Nahan and Solan circles. “There are nearly 2,500 villages in the different districts which are without electricity,” he said.