Himachal: Three dead, two injured in twin Kinnaur mishaps

Three people were killed and two injured in two separate accidents in Kinnaur district, police said on Monday.

The first accident took place on Sunday night at Kathgaon in Nichar tehsil in which three persons were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Babu Ram, a resident of Kraba village, Sunil, 24, and Kundan, 38, both of them Nepalese, said Kinnaur police.

The kin of the deceased have been given an immediate relief of ₹20,000 each.

In the second mishap, two persons, including a woman, were injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a boulder near Karchham Dam.

The injured are Vinay Kumar, a resident of Kalpa, who is currently posted as block development officer, Bhabanagar and Anupama, who belongs to Vikasnagar in Hamirpur district. They have been admitted to a hospital at Sholtu.

Militant killed in encounter in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Nambal in the Awantipora area of the district this evening, a police spokesperson said. He said an unidentified militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides. Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

Careers destroyed with a stroke of pen: IkkJutt Party

JAMMU IkkJutt Jammu Party president Ankur Sharma on Monday strongly criticised UT administration’s “arbitrary and insensitive” decision of withdrawing all job notifications issued prior to October 31, 2019. Sharma said this action of UT administration defied logic, especially when the youth of newly formed UT were promised 50,000 jobs at the time of reorganisation in 2019.

HP govt invites suggestions for budget

Shimla A spokesperson of the HP government said the process of formulation of the state budget for 2022-23 has commenced. The views of various stakeholders in the society, suggestions are invited from the public, industries, and trade and farmer associations. The suggestions can be sent to budgetidea.hp@gmail.com or by letter to additional chief secretary, finance, room no. 524, Armsdale Building, HP Secretariat, Shimla by February 15.

Power, water supply in snowbound areas restored: Jai Ram

Shimla HP CM Jai Ram Thakur said his government restored power and water supply in the snowbound areas in a record time. He said all major district roads have been reopened for traffic and all out efforts have been made to open the link roads.

Arlekar pushes for traditional farming, seed conservation

Dharamshala HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday stressed upon promotion of traditional farming and conservation of local seeds to make the farm products chemical free. He was addressing the heads of the departments, faculty and students at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar HAPU, Palampur. He said that traditional agriculture should be promoted in a right perspective. He directed the university to adopt some schools to promote medicinal plants. He said that the university should make the students aware about medicinal plants that grow in the region.

Shimla Conversion by fraudulent means is a cognisable offence and persons from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities will also forefeet their reservation benefits after converting Islam or Christianity, additional advocate general in HP HC Reeta Goswami said on Monday. She was speaking at a webinar on ‘Protection of Human Rights through HP Freedom of Religion Act’ organised by Umang Foundation. It was 21st weekly webinar on human rights by the foundation to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.