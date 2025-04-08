Himachal: Tourist from Jharkhand drowns, another missing

A Jharkhand tourist’s body was fished out from Chandra river while a search was on to trace his friend hours after they went missing in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, the police said on Monday. A search operation is underway near Sissu, Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday.

The deceased, Amar Chand (19), was identified through an ATM card that was found in his pocket. After the police got information regarding the body floating on the river near Sissu on Sunday, a rescue team headed by Keylong DSP Raj Kumar, along with a quick response team (QRT), was rushed to the spot.

The incident took place near the helipad in Sissu where Amar, along with Samarth (20), went on an old and broken iron bridge where the water current is strong. According to information, water was flowing over the culvert. One of them slipped and the other one too fell into the river while trying to save him.

The body has been sent for autopsy after informing Amar’s family members and a search operation by seven teams, including cops, disaster response personnel and volunteers, is on to trace Samarth, the police said. The operation has been hampered by the river’s strong currents.

Both the youths had stayed in a hotel in Manali on Saturday. They reached Sissu on Sunday.