Himachal: Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba
chandigarh news

Himachal: Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Chamba’s Salooni subdivisional police officer Mayank Chaudhary said the victims were on their way from Brangal to Manglera
A case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered at the Chamba’s Khairi police station. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 04:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Two people were killed and four injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in remote Salooni subdivision of Chamba district late on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Surender Kumar, a resident of Meran village and Kulbhushan Kumar, 38, from Parchhi village of Salooni.

Those injured have been admitted to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. Condition of one of the injured is stated to be serious. Salooni subdivisional police officer Mayank Chaudhary said the victims were on their way from Brangal to Manglera. The accident took place at Chamoh.

Rescue teams were mobilised from Brangal police post and Khairi police station.

The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families after conducting autopsy. A case of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered at the Khairi police station.

The local administration has given an immediate relief of 20,000 each to the kin of deceased and 10,000 to the seriously injured and 5,000 to minor injured. Further investigations are on.

9 hurt in bus collision

In another mishap, nine people were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a Hydra machine inside the Aut Tunnel in Mandi district late on Tuesday.

The injured were shifted to the civil hospital in Kullu. Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said there were total 40 passengers in the bus.

She said that a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered and investigations are on.

