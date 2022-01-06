Himachal: University teachers seek implementation of UGC pay scales

The All University Teachers’ Association (AUTA), Himachal Pradesh, has demanded the implementation of 7th pay scale immediately in the state. A virtual meeting of AUTA was held on Wednesday during which the association demanded to implement the pay scales for the college and university teachers as per the recommendations made by the UGC pay commission. In a statement issued to the press, association’s executive member Prof Kulbhushan Chandel and member secretary Joginder Saklani said the Himachal Pradesh government has released the pay scales to the state employees which is a welcome step but at the same time, the UGC scales have not been implemented by the government. Prof Chandel said there was resentment among the teachers and the government should take immediate decision in this regard. The association also formulated a joint front of all the teachers to take up their demand effectively with the government. We will launch a stir if our demands are not met, the association said.

‘Adopt integrated farming models’

Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar HAPU Prof HK Chaudhary exhorted the farmers to supplement their farm income by adopting avocations like mushroom cultivation, bee keeping, and dairying. He was interacting with around 100 farmers during a training programme on mushroom cultivation at Passal in Jogindernagar subdivision.

Lingering conflict still claiming lives in Kashmir: Hurriyat

Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq rued the way past year witnessed continuous violence in Kashmir and the new year started with encounters and killings of youth owing to the “lingering Kashmir conflict”. The separatist conglomerate, in a statement, claimed that the force proved to be counterproductive in the long run. “ 2021 was one more year lost to killings, bloodshed and violence in J&K - a result of the lingering Kashmir conflict,” the separatist conglomerate said.