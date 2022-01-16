Himachal | Vigilance bureau arrests 4 NCTE officials for graft

Sleuths of the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) arrested four officials of the National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) and recovered around ₹13 lakh from them.

The accused are Sajneev Kumar of Aligarh, Kavya Dube of Jhansi, Seema Sharma of Meerut and Mahesh Prasad Jain of Shivajinagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They were members of two teams visiting private colleges in Kangra and Indora of Kangra district.

Additional director general of police Satinder Pal Singh said the NCTE had sent the teams for inspection of private teacher training institutes in the state. “One such team had been on a visit to Kangra. The bureau got a tip-off that the team members were collecting huge amount of bribe money from private institutions citing shortcomings in the infrastructure,” said Singh.

After receiving the information, a team from the Dharamshala police station raided a hotel near Gaggal Airport where the two team members Sanjeev Kumar and Kavya Dube were was staying. The vigilance sleuths recovered two packets from their possession containing of ₹11.48 lakh cash. They had inspected four colleges located in Kangra sub-division.It is learnt that the duo was scheduled to return to Delhi from Gaggal Airport by air but were caught before that.

The two officers have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken them in the custody. Later, the vigilance bureau arrested two members of another NCTE team – Seema Sharma and Mahesh Prasad Jain red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh. They were on an inspection visit to Kshatriya College of Education, Indora. They have also been taken into custody and a case is being registered against them under Prevention of Corruption Act.