Himachal wildlife wing to extend snow leopard conservation programme to Kinnaur, Chamba

The increasing population of the incredibly rare snow leopards – also known as the grey ghost of the Himalayas — in the remote Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh has brought cheers for the wildlife enthusiasts. Now, the wildlife wing of the forest department is looking to extend the snow leopard conservation programme to the tribal district of Kinnaur – which holds a small population of snow leopards.

More snow leopards have been sighted in remote villages across the Spiti valley this winter.

“Maybe due to increase in the use of electronic gadgets, the sighting is more but the grey ghosts this time are drawing more tourists,” says Tsering Bodh Sakya, a tourism entrepreneur in Kaza.

“More tourism dependency on wildlife may not be good in future as it will lead to behavioural changes in the animal that is shy in nature,” he added.

Recently, three snow leopards were seen on the road connecting Langcha village to Kaza, pictures of whom were widely circulated on social media platforms.

“I had gone to Langcha and while returning, I was able to see three snow leopards who were waiting to attack a herd of ibex that entered a gorge to quench its thirst. I clicked pictures and shared them on my social media account. I received several calls from people inquisitive to know about snow leopards,” said Ajay Banyal, assistant public relations officer, Kaza administration.

Kibber village in Spiti is one of the favourite habitats of snow leopards. The wildlife wing of the forest department had last year released a survey report, which stated that there estimated 73 big cats in the Himalayan state.

The survey also found that a bulk of snow leopard occurrence is outside the protected areas, reiterating the fact that local communities are the strongest allies for conservation in snow leopard landscapes.

“Frequent sighting of leopards is a good sign. It shows that the local communities are coexisting with the wild cats,” said Hardev Negi, divisional forest officer, Kaza.

“We intend to map more areas. There is a prey base value for the elusive leopards in abundance. The areas hold a good population of ibex and blue sheep, the two main prey base for the leopards,” he added.

The incidents of leopards attacking domestic animals in the Spiti region have also become rare. No such incident of a snow leopard attacking any domestic animal has come to light in the last two years.

Earlier, the attacks were more, said Lara Tsering, a local. “ We also don’t remember any retaliatory killing of leopards by locals. It’s a sign that there is enough prey for the animal. More and more locals are now associating themselves with snow leopard sighting tours,” Tsering said.

Snow leopards are emerging as a source of livelihood for locals of the cold desert. Thirty youngsters of Spiti valley have undergone training at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering in Manali. They earn about ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 from each tourist group for guiding them on leopard sighting trips.

“During winters, more wildlife enthusiasts visit Spiti to spot snow leopards. These excursions are a good source of income for us,” said Chhering Tashi, a resident of Kibber village located 14,200 ft above sea level.

Tashi has studied the habitat of snow leopards in the region for three years. “Actually, the community here is Buddhist. They have never hunted any wild animal. They have learnt to co-exist with them,” he added.

Principal chief conservator of wildlife wing of the forest department, Rajiv Kumar, said they have drawn a proposal to extend the snow leopard conservation programme to district of Kinnaur, as well as Chamba.

“Snow leopard sighting has been very encouraging for us. The department will extend the project snow leopard,” he added.

Two year ago, researchers had discovered snow leopards inhabiting along Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, suggesting an increase in the population of the species.

The elusive leopards were captured in footages from the remote areas of Lippa Asrang Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time, signifying that there is plenty of prey for the wild cats.

The sanctuary is located at a height of around 4,000 metres while snow leopards are usually found between 9,800 and 17,000 feet in high and rugged terrain.

In Himachal Pradesh, the snow leopard’s habitat ranges from Kibber wildlife sanctuary in Lahaul and Spiti to Pangi in Chamba district.

