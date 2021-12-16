Himachal’s debt burden rose by 14.57% in 2019-20: CAG report

Himachal Pradesh’s debt burden mounted to ₹62,212 crore in the financial year 2019-20 with a growth of 14.57% over the previous year ( ₹53,147 crore), report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed.

The report tabled in the House by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur points out that the total fiscal liabilities-GSDP ratio in 2019-20 increased by 2.31% over the previous year and stood at 37.6%, which was above the target of 14th finance commission.

Internal debt of the government increased to ₹39,528 crore (11.78%) during 2019-20 from ₹35,363 crore in 2018-19, says the report.

The report points out that maturity profile of outstanding stock of public debt and interest of ₹ 62,234 crore (principal: ₹40,572 crore and interest: ₹21,662 crore) indicated that the annual outgo in shape of public debt repayment and interest will be approximately ₹6,207 crore in five years up to 2024-25.

The fiscal deficit ( ₹5,597) crore was 3.38% of GSDP against the target as per the 14th finance commission and the FRBM Act of 3% or less during 2019-20. Primary surplus of ₹510 crore in 2018-19 turned into primary deficit of ₹1,363 crore in 2019-20. Projections made in budget/medium-term fiscal plan were not in line with the recommendations of the 14th finance commission and actuals for the year 2019-20 were significantly at variance with the targets.

Revenue receipts dip to -0.67%

It further states that during the given period, the state recorded negative growth (-0.67%) in revenue receipts over the previous year which was a significant reduction from 31.37% in 2015-16.

“Only 33% of the revenue receipts came from the state’s own resources comprising taxes and non-taxes, while the remaining 67% was contributed by central transfers comprising the state’s share in central taxes and duties (15%) and grants-in-aid (52%).

Also, total expenditure ( ₹36,362 crore) of the state increased by ₹1,869 crore (5.42%) over the year 2018-19.

Revenue expenditure constituted an average of 84.4% (ranging from 78.9% to 87%) of the total expenditure during the period 2015-20.

“Rate of growth of revenue expenditure has displayed fluctuating trend over the last five-year period (2015-20). The committed expenditure ranged between 68-71% of revenue expenditure, while it accounted for 65-70% of the revenue receipts,” CAG report states.

Further, the capital expenditure increased by 13% ( ₹591 crore) to ₹5,174 crore over the previous year’s ₹4,583 crore and constituted 14% in total expenditure.

During 2019-20, expenditure of ₹45,528 crore (84.77%) was incurred against total grants and appropriations of ₹53,708 crore. Overall savings of ₹8,179.45 crore were the net of savings ( ₹8,229.36 crore) and excess expenditure ( ₹49.91 crore) in various grants/appropriations. Further, excess expenditure of ₹9,154.31 crore for the period 2013-14 to 2018-19 and ₹49.91 crore (2019-20) required regularisation of the state legislature under Article 205 of the Constitution of India.

HP fails to amend FRBM Act

The report pointed out that the state passed FRBM Act, 2005, to ensure prudence in fiscal management and fiscal stability by progressive elimination of revenue deficit. However, the FRBM has not amended as per the recommendation of the 14th finance commission.

It also says that non-submission of utilisation certificates indicated lack of monitoring as regards utilisation of grants released by the departments to the grantees, and entailed risk of non-utilisation, misutilisation or diversion of funds released for various works/schemes/programmes.

“A total number of 2,482 UCs of various departments amounting to ₹2,847.94 crore was pending as of March 2020. Out of total UCs, 1,083 UCs for grants of ₹1,062.58 crore pertain to the period 2009-10 to 2017-18,” revealed the report. Further, 58% of the total outstanding amount pertains to two departments panchayat raj department ( ₹1,171.90 crore or 41.15%) and urban development department ( ₹476.19 crore or 16.72%).