Himachal’s first SDRF battalion to be stationed at Palampur

Himachal Pradesh’s first State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalion will placed at Bagroa village near Palampur, Kangra.

The district administration has transferred 105 kanal land to the SDRF in Bagora village. Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said, “The SDRF battalion will facilitate rescue operations and work on landslide, flood and earthquake risk mitigation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state has sanctioned ₹4.8 crore to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion stationed at Nurpur, and a roadmap for constructing fabricated structures at the NDRF battalion has been approved. The task has been assigned to a ropeway system development corporation.

“Kangra is prone to natural disasters as it falls in Seismic Zone 5. To mitigate the risk, a plan has been prepared to mobilise basic facilities for disaster management,” he said, adding that the district administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Mandi for developing a satellite-based subsidence system profile for Kangra and areas adjoining it.

The system would act as an early warning system (EWS) for landslides. “IIT Mandi will develop a device for predicting landslides that can act as early warning systems. Hundred landslide monitoring and early warning systems will be deployed in vulnerable areas. The IIT will also develop a system to monitor movement of strata and weather patterns at different places,” he said, adding that these warning systems will be equipped with hooters and blinkers and also send tex- message alerts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Automatic weather stations have been set up at Averi, Bir Khas, Darug, Napohta, Kohar Khas, Karanthu and Dandel of Kangra district for weather forecast and warnings. “The system will relay alerts to the District Disaster Management Authority and panchayat representatives, which will help in pre-disaster preventive measures and mobilise their resources,” he said.

App to make paragliding safe

The district administration will develop an app to make paragliding safer. “It will be mandatory for paraglider operators and pilots to register on the app. No one will be allowed to fly without registration. A local technical will also be constituted to ensure that paragliding is carried out safely. Paragliding equipment will be inspected every three months, ” the DC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paragliding activities are carried out in Bir Billing and Dharamshala in Kangra.