Himachal’s higher reaches see fresh spell of snowfall

The higher reaches of Himachal experienced fresh spell of snowfall and parts of the state received moderate rainfall, even as the night temperature rose by several notches on Wednesday.

Lahul-Spiti’s Gondla experienced 35cm of snowfall, while its administrative headquarters and Keylong and the picturesque Kukumsari village got 26cm snowfall. Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded 12cm snowfall, Sumdo and Kothi 10cm each, Pooh 6cm, Singla 5cm and Moorang 4cm.

The Hills resort of Manali was the wettest, receiving 23mm of rain. Salonig also got 23mm rain, while Chamba and Dalhousie got 19mm rainfall each. Kothi experienced 17mm rainfall, Banjar 17mm, Chhatrari and Chopal 13mm each, Seobagh 11mm, Kotkhai and Bajura 10mm each, Kandaghat 9mm, and Bhuntar, Jubbal, Bijahi and Jogindernagar 7mm.

Four hurt as car hit by accumulated snow

Four people were injured after a big chunk of accumulated snow fell on the car they were travelling in, causing the vehicle to roll down a gorge at Thanedhar in Narkanda area of Shimla district. The occupants were rescued by locals and rushed to Narkanda hospital.

An avalanche at Beeling Nullah blocked the Manali-Leh National Highway and authorities launched road clearance operation immediately. No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

Keylong shivers at -3.1°C

Meanwhile, the night temperatures rose by several notches due to overcast sky, while the day temperatures have dropped. Keylong was the coldest, recording the night temperature at minus 3.1°C, followed by Kalpa at minus 0.6°C. State capital Shimla recorded a low of 5.2°C, while the nearby tourists’ resort Kufri saw minimum of 2.6°C. Manali shivered at 1°C and Dalhousie recorded minimum temperature of 2.7°C. Dharamshala saw the minimum of 11.2°C.

The MeT department has forecast rain and snow at isolated places till February 26. Weather will improve on February 27.