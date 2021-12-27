Himachal’s Mandi reports first Omicron case

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported the first case of a patient infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The 45-year-old woman had returned from Canada on December 3.

“The latest RT-PCR report of the patient confirmed she was infected with Omicron. The three RT-PCR of a close relative of the patient tested negative,” said Hemraj Bherwa, mission director, National Rural Health Mission. The patient had been isolated at her home in Mandi town. The woman, who was found infected with the Omicron variant, had arrived at the Mundra seaport from Canada on December 3. She had tested positive for Covid on December 12. Her samples were sent to Delhi on December 18 and she tested positive on Sunday for Omicron, said a health official.

The patient’s mother, father and sister have tested negative. Himachal had sent nine samples to the NCDC, Delhi, for genome sequencing five days ago but the health authorities are still awaiting reports. “One more sample of a foreign returnee had been sent to Delhi on Sunday,” said the official.

Tourists are rushing to Himachal in hordes for festivities. Hotels in Dalhousie, Kullu, Manali, Shimla, Chail and Dharamshala are full to capacity with an increase in the footfall from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. The tourist rush is raising concerns among locals, but the government so far has not imposed any restrictions.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who left for Mandi on Saturday to oversee arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, had made it clear that his government would not impose any kind of restrictions till December 31.

Himachal has been recording a steady decline in Covid infections since October. The state has logged only 1,342 fresh cases till December 25, compared to 3,089 cases in November.

The state’s total tally has reached 2,28,537. The fatalities due to the virus have also dropped considerably. This month the state has reported only 25 deaths so far while 93 people had died of the contagion last month. The death toll has reached 3,856.

The hill state was hit by the second wave of Covid in February-end till July during which more than 1.50 lakh infections and over 2,000 fatalities were reported in the state.

A government spokesperson said on Sunday that 2,167 international passengers had arrived in the state as per the list shared by the Government of India from November 20 till now. He said of them, 1,747 were eligible for RT-PCR testing. The remaining 420 passengers were not eligible for testing as some of them were untraceable, a few have completed 14 days of home isolation and some are staying out of the state.

The government spokesperson said out of 1,747 international passengers eligible for testing, 942 RT-PCR tests have been done. He added that the testing is done on the 8th day after arrival or when the symptoms appear, so accordingly 805 passengers are due for the testing.

He said out of 942 RT-PCR tests done, 10 samples have been found positive.

