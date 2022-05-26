Himachal’s tribal districts take lead in booster dose vaccination

After achieving the first position in administering first and second doses of Covid vaccine in Himachal, the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have again taken a lead in giving the booster dose to the eligible population in the state even as all other districts lag way behind.

Kinnaur, which had last year won laurels for being the first fully vaccinated district in the country, is on the top with nearly 76% of the eligible population getting the precautionary shot. In the other tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, 64% eligible population has been administered the precautionary dose .

Shimla is at the bottom of the list with only 31% people given the booster shot. Chamba has achieved 34% coverage and Kullu around 37%. In all the others districts, the coverage percentage is below 50%.

In Himachal, more than 8 lakh people were eligible for the booster shot as on May 24.

Since the launch of the booster dose drive in January, 3, 15,734 precautionary doses have been administered in the state which is 40% of eligible population. The booster dose is free of cost for priority groups, including frontline workers, health workers and people above the age of 60 years. Other individuals above 18 years of age are being given the shots at private establishments against payment. Mission director, National Health Mission (HP), Hemraj Bairwa said the uptake of booster doses was slow was because the field staff was also carrying out simultaneous inoculation of children of the age group of 12-14 and 15+ as well as the vaccination of left out population of 18+.

“Tribal districts have less population and thus the pace was fast. However, now maximum people of these age groups have been inoculated and the focus will be back on booster days which will pick up pace in coming days,” he said, adding that in the district where the pace is slow, special drives will be held to cover up the gap.”

Meanwhile, sources in the health department said that people were also not coming forward to take the precautionary shot, probably due to vaccine fatigue.