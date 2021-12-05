Hindu jatha to leave for Katas Raj Temples in Pak on Dec 17

A Hindu jatha (group of pilgrims) will visit Katas Raj Temples in Pakistan on December 17 via the Attari-Wagah border following the Indian government’s permission.

Pilgrims from India normally visit the Katas Raj twice a year, once in February during Maha Shivratri and again in November/December.

Kendrya Sanatan Dharam Sabha (KSDS) president Shiv Partap Bajaj said: “The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has granted us permission to visit Katas Raj Temples. The MEA has also informed about our visit to the Pakistan government, besides demanding the list of pilgrims who will go for the pilgrimage. 200 pilgrims can visit Pakistan.”

He said: “We will send the list of pilgrims who wish to go to pay obeisance at the ancient temple in Pakistan. The jatha will cross over to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on December 17. The jatha will also pay obeisance in other ancient Hindu temples before returning back on December 23.”

He said they had cancelled their pilgrimage three times in the period of last two years due to the coronavirus related restrictions. “We are thankful to the governments of both the country,” he added.

Under the Pakistan-India protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe religious festivals every year.

Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, is a complex of several temples connected to one another by walkways.

Pilgrims leave for Shadani Darbar in Pak

On Saturday, a Hindu jatha comprising 133 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border for visiting Shadani Darbar, Hayat Pitaphi in Sindh province to celebrate 313th birth anniversary of Sant Sahadaram Sahib. The pilgrims will also pay obeisance at various shrines before reaching Nankana Sahib on December 14. They will return on December 15.