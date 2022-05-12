Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hindu Rashtra doesn’t mean others can’t practise faith: Ambala City BJP MLA
chandigarh news

Hindu Rashtra doesn’t mean others can’t practise faith: Ambala City BJP MLA

Aseem Goel asks if it’s not justified for a country with 100 crore Hindus to call for a nation for which ancestors sacrificed their lives for centuries
Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel addressing a gathering at Sirgarh village near Mullana on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 03:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel has reiterated his call for making India a Hindu Rashtra and justified his pledge to do so by saying that it doesn’t mean asking people of other religions to stop practising their faith or worshipping their deities.

Also read: Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets 56-lakh relief

“Scores of our fellow Indians live in Islamic nations in the Gulf region or in Catholic countries in Europe. But isn’t it justified for a country with 100 crore Hindus to call for a nation for which our ancestors sacrificed their lives for centuries?” he said while addressing a gathering in Ambala district on Wednesday evening.

The event was organised by the BJP to observe the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap at Sirgarh village near Mullana and was also attended by members of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria and Naib Singh Saini.

On May 4, a group of Sikhs had filed a complaint against Goel for taking the oath to make “Hindustan a Hindu rashtra (country)” and calling for “any sacrifice, if required”.

RELATED STORIES

Without mentioning the complaint, Goel said, “Most Hindus pay obeisance to Guru Sahab and we might not have been alive had Guru Gobind Singh ji not sacrificed his family and his life to save us. Our Sikh brothers should know that he called for a Khalsa Panth and a Hindu religion.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP