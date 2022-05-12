Hindu Rashtra doesn’t mean others can’t practise faith: Ambala City BJP MLA
Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel has reiterated his call for making India a Hindu Rashtra and justified his pledge to do so by saying that it doesn’t mean asking people of other religions to stop practising their faith or worshipping their deities.
“Scores of our fellow Indians live in Islamic nations in the Gulf region or in Catholic countries in Europe. But isn’t it justified for a country with 100 crore Hindus to call for a nation for which our ancestors sacrificed their lives for centuries?” he said while addressing a gathering in Ambala district on Wednesday evening.
The event was organised by the BJP to observe the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap at Sirgarh village near Mullana and was also attended by members of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria and Naib Singh Saini.
On May 4, a group of Sikhs had filed a complaint against Goel for taking the oath to make “Hindustan a Hindu rashtra (country)” and calling for “any sacrifice, if required”.
Without mentioning the complaint, Goel said, “Most Hindus pay obeisance to Guru Sahab and we might not have been alive had Guru Gobind Singh ji not sacrificed his family and his life to save us. Our Sikh brothers should know that he called for a Khalsa Panth and a Hindu religion.”
