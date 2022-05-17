‘Hindu Rashtra’ oath row: Ambala residents carry out protest march against MLA Aseem Goel

Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel took a controversial oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ along with several others, members of different communities on Monday carried out a protest march seeking action against the legislator.

The ‘Sarva Samaj Rosh March’ commenced at the Manji Sahib Gurudwara and progressed through the Jagadhri Gate and other old city market areas to the superintendent of police (SP) office, with protesters chanting slogans like ‘Qaumi Ekta Zindabad’ and ‘Hum Ek, Bharat Ek’ among others.

Protesters said such events disturbed the harmony and unity of all religions and criticised Goel for “acting as a leader of one community.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and protester Harpal Singh Pali said, “All communities are anxious over the content of the oath. This is the second time we are seeking action. Earlier a complaint was handed over to a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). If the MLA intends to do such things, he should resign as a public representative first. Also, if he feels that he is innocent, he should come in public.”

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, meanwhile, said, “DSP Joginder Sharma is probing the case. To seek a legal opinion, we have already written to the office of the district attorney and I’ll ask for a speedy response.”

Goel and the editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees at a May 1 event organised on Uniform Civil Code, where they pledged to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and added that they were “ready to make or take sacrifice for it”.

On May 4, a group of Sikhs had filed a complaint against the MLA. But the two-time BJP MLA on May 11 justified the oath at a party event in Mullana, saying “Making a Hindu Rashtra doesn’t mean asking people of other religions to stop worshipping their Gods.”