‘Hindu Rashtra’ oath row: Ambala residents carry out protest march against MLA Aseem Goel
Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel took a controversial oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ along with several others, members of different communities on Monday carried out a protest march seeking action against the legislator.
The ‘Sarva Samaj Rosh March’ commenced at the Manji Sahib Gurudwara and progressed through the Jagadhri Gate and other old city market areas to the superintendent of police (SP) office, with protesters chanting slogans like ‘Qaumi Ekta Zindabad’ and ‘Hum Ek, Bharat Ek’ among others.
Protesters said such events disturbed the harmony and unity of all religions and criticised Goel for “acting as a leader of one community.”
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and protester Harpal Singh Pali said, “All communities are anxious over the content of the oath. This is the second time we are seeking action. Earlier a complaint was handed over to a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). If the MLA intends to do such things, he should resign as a public representative first. Also, if he feels that he is innocent, he should come in public.”
SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, meanwhile, said, “DSP Joginder Sharma is probing the case. To seek a legal opinion, we have already written to the office of the district attorney and I’ll ask for a speedy response.”
Goel and the editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees at a May 1 event organised on Uniform Civil Code, where they pledged to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and added that they were “ready to make or take sacrifice for it”.
On May 4, a group of Sikhs had filed a complaint against the MLA. But the two-time BJP MLA on May 11 justified the oath at a party event in Mullana, saying “Making a Hindu Rashtra doesn’t mean asking people of other religions to stop worshipping their Gods.”
-
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled after centre in-charge accuses teachers of ‘facilitating cheating’ at govt school, Ayali Khurd
The Punjab School Education Board maths exam of 252 Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after high drama was witnessed earlier in the day. The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. PSEB has also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings.
-
Chandigarh MC directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman. The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after Rani's father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014. The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.
-
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab. MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Rana Inder, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects.
-
Spangle Condos residents decry RWA’s inaction over impotable water supply
Despite the drinking water samples from Spangle Condos, a residential society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur failing a quality test earlier this month, residents said the residents' welfare association responsible for the maintenance of the society has failed to take any action. Residents had on May 1 filed an application with the health department for testing of samples after receiving unclean water, following which the senior medical officer (SMO) collected the same on May 2.
-
GST dept raids shop in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market
A team of the state goods and services tax department conducted a raid at a CCTV cameras shop in Kochar market on Monday. The officials stated that the raids were conducted over a suspicion that the owner is suppressing sales to evade tax. Dist logs 2 new Covid cases Two fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics