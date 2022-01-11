Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hisar at 4.7 ° Celsius coldest place in Haryana and Punjab

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold recording a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department's weather report
People exercise on a cold winter morning in foggy conditions at a park in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 06:27 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold recording a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department’s weather report here.

Rohtak also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 6 degrees while Gurugram’s minimum settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa registered a low of 6 degrees. However, Ambala, registered an above normal low temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold recording a low of 5.4 degrees while Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees. Pathankot too experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Jalandhar recorded a low of 7.9 degrees while Moga registered a low of 6.2 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

