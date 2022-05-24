Hisar: Body of one farmer retrieved from tubewell pit

A day after two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed on them at Hisar’s Siarwa village, army and NDRF teams pulled out the body of one of them in the wee hours of Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jagdish’s body was retrieved from the pit, while efforts were on to evacuate Jaipal Hooda amid rain and strong winds, Hisar police said.

“Gusty winds also led to accumulation of loose soil inside the pit, impacting the rescue work twice in the day. At 7.30pm, it was decided to start the rescue work manually. The teams have dug about 53ft into the pit, but the farmer has yet to be traced,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and district administrative officials attended the funeral of Jagdish.

The incident had taken place on Sunday morning when the duo got buried in the pit.

“Two farmers, Jaipal and Jagdish alias Fauji, of Siarwa village had landed in a deep well made in a field for some work. Nearly three to four persons were present there. A large chunk of loose soil fell on Jaipal and Jagdish, burying them,” the police spokesperson had said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}