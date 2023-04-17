Hisar students protest after names struck off for attendance shortage

: Students of Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College in Hisar on Monday staged a protest outside the college against authorities’ decision to struck names of over 1,000 students citing poor attendance.

The students locked the main gate of the college. The police tried to convince them but when they remained adamant, the police used mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and then the gate was opened. As a precautionary measure, the police detained a few students and later released them.

The students alleged that the authorities have struck the names of 1,025 students over poor attendance and the students met the elected representatives of the college and urged them to re-enroll their names without any fine.

The college authorities could not be reached for comments on the issue despite repeated attempts.

