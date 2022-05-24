Hit-and-run accident: Speeding vehicle mows down 9-year-old girl

A speeding car mowed down a nine-year-old girl while she was crossing the national highway near Dhandhari Kalan on Monday. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away after hitting the girl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was accompanied by her mother Rekha Devi, and aunt Kiran Devi. The complainant, Kiran, said they were crossing the road after alighting from a three-wheeler when the speeding vehicle hit her niece. The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.