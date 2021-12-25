Hizbul militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district

The forces on Saturday claimed to have killed a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in South Kashmir who was responsible for the killing of three BJP workers and sarpanch.

The militant has been identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh of Sehpora, Kulgam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police spokesman said based on a specific input regarding the presence of a militant in Mominhall village in the Aarwani area of Bijbehara, Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, 1RR and 90 battalion of the CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.”

The spokesman said that the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist linked with Hizbul Mujahideen and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seh was involved in the killing of police inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Anantnag in October last year, he said.

“He was involved in the killing of three BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam in October last year. He was also involved in the killing of a BJP sarpanch and his wife at Lal Chowk Anantnag on August 9 this year,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said he was also involved in the attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam, Kokernag, on December 4 last year and in snatching weapon from a constable at Shamispora crossing in the Khudwani area of Kulgam on July 25. Moreover, he was involved in various grenade-lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK 47 rifle, 02 AK magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade, were recovered from his possession. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” he said.