Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers

The PAU issued the advisory to hold paddy sowing by DSR method following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24
Published on May 23, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period.

The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.

PAU principal agronomist MS Bhullar said that sowing seeds right before rain could lead to hardening of surface and it could hamper the germination process.

“So, it is advised to the farmers to keep the process on hold for few days and wait for the weather conditions to clear or check the local weather updates in their respective districts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs),” said Bhullar.

He also advised the farmers to carry out the DSR process during the morning or evening hours as the conditions help in seed germination.

“False smut and sheath blight diseases of rice have shown higher severity in early transplanted rice,’’ said Dr GS Mangat, additional director of research (crop improvement), PAU, advising the farmers to go in for direct seeding of rice to save water and labour.

He also advised transplanting ‘PR’ varieties introduced by Agri university (PR 121, PR 128, PR 129 and PR 130) after June 22.

“The 25-30 days old nursery of PR 126 should be transplanted between June 25 and July 10 for higher paddy yields,” he said.

