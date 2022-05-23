Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period.
The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.
PAU principal agronomist MS Bhullar said that sowing seeds right before rain could lead to hardening of surface and it could hamper the germination process.
“So, it is advised to the farmers to keep the process on hold for few days and wait for the weather conditions to clear or check the local weather updates in their respective districts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs),” said Bhullar.
He also advised the farmers to carry out the DSR process during the morning or evening hours as the conditions help in seed germination.
“False smut and sheath blight diseases of rice have shown higher severity in early transplanted rice,’’ said Dr GS Mangat, additional director of research (crop improvement), PAU, advising the farmers to go in for direct seeding of rice to save water and labour.
He also advised transplanting ‘PR’ varieties introduced by Agri university (PR 121, PR 128, PR 129 and PR 130) after June 22.
“The 25-30 days old nursery of PR 126 should be transplanted between June 25 and July 10 for higher paddy yields,” he said.
SGPC finally initiates process to renovate Tarn Taran’s historic deori
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has finally initiated the process to renovate a razed portion of the historic deori at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, three years after it was partially demolished by hundreds of men permitted by the apex gurdwara body that led to outrage among devotees who prevented further damage to the structure.
Ludhiana: Gang of snatchers busted with arrest of 4 men
The Division Number 3 police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Mohit of New Subash Nagar; Amandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Estate on Tibba Road and Gagandeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar Colony, Rahon Road. Station house office of Division Number 3 police station, Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur, said that the accused mainly used to target pedestrians at night and snatched their belongings.
Online lottery fraud: 45-yr-old Ludhiana man duped of ₹44k
Two men have been booked for duping a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, out of ₹44,200 in an online lottery fraud. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar of Bettiah, Bihar, and Lala Bhagat of Assam. The complainant Harish Kumar, 45, told police that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of an online lottery company.
Ludhiana: Massive fire breaks out at clothing factory godown
Garments worth over ₹1 crore were gutted after a major fire broke out in the godown of a clothing factory at Jain Complex on Bahadur Road on Sunday. Fire officer Kartar Singh said around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took over six hours to douse the flames. Singh added that they managed to salvage material kept on the first floor. In the meantime, the fire brigade also reached the spot.
Shamlat land eviction: Mohali sarpanches object to notice
After the Mohali panchayat collector issued a public notice on the behalf of panchayats to landowners at five villages in Majri block asking them to vacate around 3,000 acres of shamlat land, sarpanches of these villages have alleged that the action was taken while overriding the panchayats and warned of moving the high court and launching a protest against the “illegal” move. The collector has asked the landowners to appear before him on May 24.
