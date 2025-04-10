Hold review of grievances camps: CS

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday issued directions to deputy commissioners (DCs) to hold meetings every Friday to review the status of grievances registered during Samadhan Shivirs (grievance redressal camps). These camps, aimed at addressing public grievances, are being organised across the state every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon. The chief secretary said that an administrative secretary rank officer will monitor these district-level reviews from the chief minister’s dashboard. The chief secretary also instructed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to develop a portal for DCs to submit monthly reports on their mandatory night halts in villages. (HT File)

The CS said that the Friday review meetings should also be attended by key district officials including the superintendents of police, additional deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil) (headquarters), SDOs (civil), deputy superintendents of police, and heads of relevant departments, ensuring a coordinated approach to problem-solving.

The chief secretary also instructed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to develop a portal for DCs to submit monthly reports on their mandatory night halts in villages, a practice aimed at fostering closer engagement with villagers.

Monitoring and coordination special secretary Priyanka Soni said that out of over a lakh grievance received till April 8, about 81% have been resolved. Districts such as Ambala and Rewari lead with a 92% resolution rate, followed by Fatehabad, Palwal, and Rohtak, each at 88%, she said.