Holding bowls, Congress councillors seek funds for cash-strapped Chandigarh MC

With begging bowls in their hands, Congress councillors and leaders, led by party’s Chandigarh unit’s president HS Lucky, held a protest outside the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday, imploring the central government and the Chandigarh administration for funds. Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and councillors holding a protest outside the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Lucky strongly criticised the Modi-led central government and the Chandigarh administration, stating that they had forced MC into this humiliating position. “Despite the presence of a ‘triple-engine government’—with the BJP ruling at the Centre, in the administration and the Mayor’s office—the Chandigarh MC is in a state of financial ruin,” he remarked.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of withholding ₹1,704 crore owed to the corporation under the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission’s revenue-sharing formula and an additional ₹743 crore under the Third Delhi Finance Commission recommendations. Furthermore, the Chandigarh administration has neither allocated the dedicated funds that were provided annually nor cleared the outstanding dues from various departments, he alleged.

“As a result, municipal employees are not receiving their salaries, potholes remain un-repaired and even basic construction materials like cement are unavailable. Contractors have abandoned development projects midway due to non-payment,” he said.

“The BJP had promised that once they secure the mayor’s seat, there would be no shortage of funds. Yet, here we are, forced to beg for financial assistance,” he lamented.

At the conclusion of the protest, the collected donations were symbolically handed over to the mayor. Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta, councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Darshana Rani, Nirmala Devi and Sachin Galav, Congress general secretary Yadvinder Mehta, former mayor Gurcharan Das Kala, party spokesperson Dilawar Singh, and several other prominent Congress leaders were part of the demonstration.