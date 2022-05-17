Holy books found on roadside in Bathinda, woman questioned
A day after Hindu scriptures were found burnt in Bathinda city, police found holy books belonging to two other religions on the roadside at a residential colony on Tuesday.
Also read: Farmers, Punjab CMO in deadlock over demands
Police cordoned off the private multi-storeyed colony on Multania Road area in Bathinda for a search.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-1) Charanjiv Lamba said a woman residing alone in a rented flat in the colony is being questioned in the matter.
“The police control room was alerted around 8am about a book belonging to Dera Sacha Sauda lying in the passage. After our team took custody of the text, another call flashed that a few other religious texts were lying near the spot. As these turned out to be a few pages of Gutka Sahib and cover of another Sikh religious book, the local gurdwara management was informed to take safe custody,” said the DSP.
He said there was no CCTV camera installed around the spot.
Lamba said the woman in question has kept books of various religions at her flat on the 10th floor of the apartments. Her husband is stated to be a doctor in the US and children are living in New Zealand. Her family members are also being contacted.
“In preliminary questioning, the woman claims the books may have fallen from her flat accidentally. She has been staying there for three years and residents of the same tower don’t know much about her. She keeps to herself and does not socialise with colony residents,” he added.
-
Farmers, Punjab CMO in deadlock over demands
The deadlock between the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, comprising 16 farm organisations, and the Punjab chief minister's office continued in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon as farmer leaders insisted on meeting chief minister Bhagwant Mann instead of officials for the redressal of their demands, including the new paddy sowing schedule and compensation for the wheat crop loss due to rise in temperature in March.
-
Suvendu Adhikari moves HC over search of his office
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari moved the Calcutta high court on Tuesday against the police for searching his office in connection with a forgery case on Sunday. Adhikari, who is also the Opposition leader in the West Bengal assembly, alleged police attacked his office at Nandigram in East Midnapore on Sunday and prompted governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek a report from the chief secretary.
-
Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj dies at 21 after plastic surgery goes wrong
Kannada TV actor Chethana Raj has died after complications from a cosmetic surgery she had undergone at a private hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar. The 21-year-old actor's family alleged she died due to negligence by Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre where she had undergone the surgery. Local media reports suggest that fluid had accumulated in her lungs, causing her to become breathless. However, there was no ICU available at the cosmetic hospital she got operated in.
-
5 of family returning from Haridwar killed in accident
Five members of a family, including two women, were killed and 12 others were injured when the multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway early on Tuesday, police said.
-
Cyber fraudster dupes naval official
A fraudster duped a naval officer of ₹1.25 lakh by sending him an SMS saying that his account would soon be blocked as he had not updated his Know Your Customer details. To update the details, the officer clicked the link in January. Since the complainant was out working on a ship, he was unavailable to record his statement for five months. A First Information Report was later registered against the unidentified fraudster.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics