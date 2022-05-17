Holy books found on roadside in Bathinda, woman questioned

A day after Hindu scriptures were found burnt in Bathinda city, police found holy books belonging to two other religions on the roadside at a residential colony on Tuesday.

Police cordoned off the private multi-storeyed colony on Multania Road area in Bathinda for a search.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-1) Charanjiv Lamba said a woman residing alone in a rented flat in the colony is being questioned in the matter.

“The police control room was alerted around 8am about a book belonging to Dera Sacha Sauda lying in the passage. After our team took custody of the text, another call flashed that a few other religious texts were lying near the spot. As these turned out to be a few pages of Gutka Sahib and cover of another Sikh religious book, the local gurdwara management was informed to take safe custody,” said the DSP.

He said there was no CCTV camera installed around the spot.

Lamba said the woman in question has kept books of various religions at her flat on the 10th floor of the apartments. Her husband is stated to be a doctor in the US and children are living in New Zealand. Her family members are also being contacted.

“In preliminary questioning, the woman claims the books may have fallen from her flat accidentally. She has been staying there for three years and residents of the same tower don’t know much about her. She keeps to herself and does not socialise with colony residents,” he added.