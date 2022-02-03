Home stay facility for tourists soon at Sultanpur-Bhindawas wetlands, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said home stay facilities will be started in the villages adjoining Sultanpur and Bhindawas wetlands to boost tourism and give an insight into Haryanvi culture to visitors.

Every year, Sultanpur national park in Gurugram attracts around 50,000 birds of more than 100 species while about 40,000 birds of more than 80 species come to Bhindawas wildlife sanctuary in Jhajjar. More than 100 home species of birds are also found at Bhindawas.

“Plans are being made for home stay of tourists on the lines of recently-launched home stay policy in Tikkar Tall (Morni hills of Panchkula). On the same pattern, home stay facility will also be started in villages around these two lakes. With this, tourists will be able to experience Haryanvi culture and get glimpses of rural life,” Khattar said while speaking at a World Wetlands Day programme organised at Sultanpur national park in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of state for forest and environment Ashwini Choubey, and Haryana forest and education minister Kanwar Pal were also present.

Underlining the need of maintaining ecological balance, Khattar said birds from all over the country and from across the world migrate to the wetlands. He said the state government will attract tourists towards Sultanpur and Bhindawas lakes where every year migratory birds reach in thousands.

Khattar said Haryana is the only state where pension for upkeep of trees is given. He said the state is giving an annual pension of ₹2,500 to families or institutions taking care of trees that have completed 75 years.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav said Khattar’s resolve for eco-development and eco-tourism will bring change in villages around Sultanpur lake.