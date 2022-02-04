Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hooda criticises Haryana govt for its failure to defend job quota law
chandigarh news

Hooda criticises Haryana govt for its failure to defend job quota law

Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday criticised the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for its failure to defend the 75% private sector job quota law before the courts
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed the private sector job quota law piloted by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala a “mere jumla”. (HT File)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday criticised the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for its failure to defend the 75% private sector job quota law before the courts.

In a statement, Hooda termed the private sector job quota law piloted by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala a “mere jumla”.

Hooda said the state government has completely failed on the unemployment front. “The BJP government and the BJP-JJP coalition in state have not been able to formulate any effective policy to overcome unemployment. To divert attention from this, the government recently raised the ‘jumla’ of giving 75% reservation to youth of the state in private jobs. But this government could not even defend it in court, which is why it was rejected by the latter,” he said.

Hooda said the state has around 25 lakh educated unemployed persons and if the government is serious about resolving the issue of unemployment, it will have to complete all pending recruitments soon.

“About 50,000 posts are lying vacant in the education department alone. The government will have to fill thousands of vacant posts in different departments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhry, in a statement, said the state government has misled the youth by promising reservation in private sector jobs.

“The private sector quota law enacted by the state government is full of deficiencies. That’s why the government could not defend it and it was stayed by the high court,” she said.

Will strongly fight the case in HC: Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said the government will strongly fight its case in the high court.

“We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of the Haryana youth,” tweeted Dushyant after the HC stayed the job quota law.

