Hooda meets Yogendra Yadav, Tikait ahead of Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav and heard their proposals before finalising the agenda on agriculture sector at the Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur.
Hooda is the convener of the Congress panel on agriculture for the Shivir, which has been asked to draft an agenda for discussion on agriculture sector.
He said he has been meeting farmer leaders, and met Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday as part of his meets.
“We are engaging with all the farmer leaders and will take their inputs and will discuss the same at the Congress Chintan Shivir,” Hooda told reporters after the meeting.
The Hooda-led panel proposed legal guarantee for MSP, punishment for private procurement below MSP, and fixation of import and export tariffs after discussion with the farmers.
Yadav said he raised several points in the interests of farmers before Hooda.
“We want that the concerns of farmers should be raised and discussed at the Congress Chintan Shivir and steps are taken in their interests and welfare,” he said.
Yadav also said the government had not yet communicated the terms of reference of the proposed committee on MSP to ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’.
Asked if the SKM had sent names for inclusion in the panel, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned last November while announcing the government’s decision to repeal three farm laws, Yadav said they had written to the government seeking details of the proposed committee.
“We had written to the government at the time asking them for details and terms of reference of the proposed committee. But, we have not heard back from the government. No answer has come.”
Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar had in April stated that the government will form the committee as soon as the SKM sends the names of its leaders for inclusion in the panel. The PM had in November 2021 said a committee will be formed to make the MSP system more effective and transparent.
Congress is going to hold its Chintan Shivir in Udaipur between May 13 and 15.
Ludhiana: 50-year-old man held for raping 2 daughters
The Model Town police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18. In her complaint, the 48-year-old mother of the victims, who is a resident of Abdullapur, stated that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18-years-old and other two are minors. He had promised that he will not repeat it and she did not go through with it.
ULB minister’s surprise to Panipat MC: 2 staffers terminated for dereliction of duty
Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta recommended that the services of two outsourced employees be terminated for dereliction of duty during a surprise visit to the Panipat municipal corporation. The minister noted that the mayor's personal assistant Manpreet was absent, though he had been marked present in the register. The staff said that Manpreet, who is related to the mayor Avneet Kaur had gone to Shimla with her.
Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee
The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages. The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman's father. He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq's shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work.
Educational tours to Finland, Switzerland on cards for government school teachers: Bhagwant Mann
In a move aimed at improving the quality of education in the state, Punjab will be sending its government school teachers to other states and countries so that they can observe and replicate the best practices of institutes there. This was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state, at a private resort in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son
The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry. The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.
