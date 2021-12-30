Hope to be back for Punjab oath-taking: AAP’s Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results have triggered a wave for change in poll-bound Punjab and he hoped to be back for the state government’s installation ceremony early next year.

Addressing AAP workers at the Vijay Yatra (victory procession) after his party won 14 of the 35 seats in its debut Chandigarh MC election, he said: “Our workers have to work so hard that people vote for the AAP across the country.”

This was the first municipal corporation outside Delhi that the party has won. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 12 seats, while the Congress won eight and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win one ward.

“From the Chandigarh results… a wave has started in Punjab. I hope to be back to attend the oath-taking ceremony (of the Punjab government),” he said addressing a large gathering after the roadshow.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab AAP chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, Chandigarh unit leaders Chander Mukhi Sharma and Pardeep Chhabra besides the 14 councillors on the truck from Sector 22, one of the oldest sectors in the heart of Chandigarh.

AAP workers during the victory procession taken out from Sector 22, one of the oldest sectors in the heart of Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Makes newly elected councillors pledge loyalty

Kejriwal said that it was not easy for the AAP to defeat the Congress and the BJP, both established parties. “If they voted them out and brought you in, work day and night to serve the people of Chandigarh,” Kejriwal said, adding “the trust shown by people should not be broken”.

He made newly elected councillors take an oath that they would not leave the AAP. “All workers and councillors should ensure that from whichever party people come to you, there should be no discrimination. Don’t discriminate against those from the BJP, SAD or the Congress. All of them are our own people. Work more for people from other parties so that they vote for us next time,” he said, urging them to work towards restoring Chandigarh’s “glory as City Beautiful”.

