Hope to come back for Punjab oath-taking: Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results have triggered a wave for change in poll-bound Punjab and he hoped to be back for the installation ceremony of next state government early next year.

Addressing AAP workers at the Vijay Yatra (victory procession) after his party won 14 of the 35 seats in its debut Chandigarh MC election, he said: “Our workers have to work so hard that people vote for the AAP across the country.” This was the first municipal corporation outside Delhi that the party has won. “From the Chandigarh results… a wave has started in Punjab. I hope to be back to attend the oath-taking ceremony (of the Punjab government),” he said addressing a large gathering after the roadshow.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab AAP chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who in his address said that AAP first wins a capital then the state.

Later, on his way to Patiala, Kejriwal met protesting All India Truck Ekta Union members in Zirakpur and assured them that if AAP comes to power in Punjab, he will revive the truck unions. He further said that he agreed with all their demands.

Kejriwal said, “Till date unjust is being done with the people of Punjab. Akalis, BJP and Congress have ruined the state and looted the people of Punjab. AAP now has made its mark and we appeal to the people to give us five years and we will show the change.”