‘Horse-trading threat’: AAP decides to put its Chandigarh councillors under surveillance

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put its councillors under watch after the alleged offer made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to its councillors.

Party’s Punjab co-incharge, Raghav Chadha, while addressing the media here on Tuesday, said, “With the BJP indulging in horse-trading, we have decided to install secret cameras at each councillor’s house, and have also told them to put all calls on record. So if the BJP tries to contact them again, we will have evidence.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the party will make camera footage and call recordings public if any BJP leader approaches or contacts AAP councillors.

Stating that there is currently no plan to take their councillors outside the city, another senior leader of AAP later, said, “We have instructed the councillors to immediately call other AAP workers if the BJP leaders try to contact them. We will immediately rush there.”

Meanwhile, Chandigarh state Congress president, Subhash Chawla, Chawla, said, “Today’s AAP press conference is clear indication that they are in panic mode. Installing cameras in their councillors’ house and recording their phone calls, only shows the party fears its councillors can switch sides and that the party high command doesn’t trust its own councillors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP state president Arun Sood, said, “It is a party of opportunistics, so they have to employ such surveillance methods in fear of losing their councillors.”

Kejriwal road-show on Dec 30

AAP’s supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to take out a road show on December 30 in the city, from Aroma Hotel, Sector 22 to the Sector 23 light point, a senior party leader said.

The decision on the party’s mayoral candidate is also likely to be discussed on his one-day trip to the city.

Stating that AAP will make the new Chandigarh mayor, Chadha said, “On his visit to the city, Arvind Kejriwal will meet the newly elected councillors. He will congratulate the winning candidates and also motivate candidates who lost. During the visit, the issue of mayoral candidate will also be discussed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the MC result day, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia had met the winning candidates.