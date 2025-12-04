Horticulture Technology Research Centre to come up at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal: Minister Bhagat

Punjab horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat on Wednesday announced that the government will establish a state-of-the-art Horticulture Technology Research Centre at Ladhowal here, marking a major push to expand high-value crop adoption among farmers. Horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat inaugurated the state-level seminar-cum-exhibition in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

The minister made the announcement while inaugurating a state-level seminar-cum-exhibition organised by the department of horticulture at Ladhowal. Bhagat said the upcoming research centre will function as a one-stop knowledge hub, offering live demonstrations of advanced cultivation practices across fruits, vegetables and flowers. Hands-on training will be provided on-site to motivate farmers to scale up horticulture production and diversify crops.

Addressing farmers, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to shifting growers away from the wheat-paddy cycle. Citing horticulture’s potential to double farmers’ income in the shortest possible time, he described the research centre as a catalyst for accelerating this transition.

The minister urged farmers to opt for horticultural crops without hesitation and assured them of comprehensive departmental support. Bhagat also heard individual grievances at the venue and directed officials for timely resolution.

Later, he inspected seminar stalls and reviewed upcoming infrastructure at the Ladhowal facility.

Shailinder Kaur, horticulture director, Punjab, reiterated the department’s readiness to extend financial assistance under the horticulture mission, RKVY, and all other schemes.

During the exhibition, Topcon Company showcased GPS-based auto-steering technology through a live field demonstration, highlighting uniform sowing and spraying with savings in fuel, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Hygroxis Humidia Lab Pvt. Ltd. demonstrated instant digital soil testing and on-the-spot Soil Health Card generation.