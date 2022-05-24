Hoshiarpur borewell tragedy: Owner of field booked, post-mortem reveals 6-yr-old died due to drowning

Hoshiarpur: Police have registered a case against owner of the field where a six-year-old boy, Rithik Roshan, fell into a borewell and died at Khyala Bulanda village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday.

A case under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash act endangering human life) and 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant) has been registered against Satvir Singh, the owner of the field, police said on Monday.

The borewell had been kept open ignoring government orders. Satvir, a resident of Bairampur village, had taken out the motor of the borewell for repair a few days ago, said villagers. Rithik was playing in the field on Sunday and he climbed a 3-ft high borewell shaft to avoid stray dogs. The nine-inch-wide borewell was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in, causing him to fall into the borewell.

NDRF and army jawans pulled Rithik out of the borewell after a seven-hour-long rescue operation but he was declared dead at the hospital.

The autopsy of the child revealed that water from the borewell had entered his lungs. Senior medical officer of the local government hospital Dr Sunil Bhagat said the autopsy report of Rithik revealed that he died due to drowning as excess water was found in his lungs. Rigor mortis was detected when the body was brought to the hospital on Sunday evening. Rigor mortis usually sets six to eight hours after the death, Dr Bhagat said.

The body was handed over to his parents after the post-mortem. Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said that further investigations were underway. He said the accused would be arrested soon.

(With PTI inputs)