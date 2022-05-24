Hoshiarpur borewell tragedy: Owner of field booked, post-mortem reveals 6-yr-old died due to drowning
Hoshiarpur: Police have registered a case against owner of the field where a six-year-old boy, Rithik Roshan, fell into a borewell and died at Khyala Bulanda village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday.
A case under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash act endangering human life) and 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant) has been registered against Satvir Singh, the owner of the field, police said on Monday.
The borewell had been kept open ignoring government orders. Satvir, a resident of Bairampur village, had taken out the motor of the borewell for repair a few days ago, said villagers. Rithik was playing in the field on Sunday and he climbed a 3-ft high borewell shaft to avoid stray dogs. The nine-inch-wide borewell was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in, causing him to fall into the borewell.
NDRF and army jawans pulled Rithik out of the borewell after a seven-hour-long rescue operation but he was declared dead at the hospital.
The autopsy of the child revealed that water from the borewell had entered his lungs. Senior medical officer of the local government hospital Dr Sunil Bhagat said the autopsy report of Rithik revealed that he died due to drowning as excess water was found in his lungs. Rigor mortis was detected when the body was brought to the hospital on Sunday evening. Rigor mortis usually sets six to eight hours after the death, Dr Bhagat said.
The body was handed over to his parents after the post-mortem. Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said that further investigations were underway. He said the accused would be arrested soon.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Punjab AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh, son, wife convicted in assault case; get bail
Patiala A Rupnagar court on Monday held ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Balbir Singh and three others guilty in an 11-year-old assault case. Additional chief judicial magistrate Ravi Inder Singh convicted Dr Balbir, his son Rahul Saini, wife Rupuinderjit Saini and aide Parminder Singh under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
-
Application seeks FIR against Akhilesh, Owaisi and others
VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court, seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The seven people included Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee; joint secretary SM Yasin; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Maulana Abdul Vagi and Yusuf Khan.
-
Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 2 dyeing units
Municipal corporation team snapped illegal sewerage connections of two dyeing units in phase 5 and 7 of Focal Point on Monday. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the MC team snapped domestic connection of Ashoka dyeing in Phase 5. The MC team has also initiated a probe as how the effluent was discharged in sewerage line of MC when all the dyeing units have been linked with common effluent treatment plant.
-
India releases three Pakistani prisoners via Attari-Wagah border
India on Monday released three Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over the international border in Ferozepur district around three years ago, from Amritsar Central Jail after completing their sentence via the Attari-Wagah border. A total of 110 Pakistani nationals, who came to India to celebrate the Urs fair organised in New Delhi from May 16 to 22, also returned through the border.
-
Ludhiana | Roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar to be revamped: AAP MLA Gogi
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Monday assured residents that all the roads in New Punjab Mata Nagar area on Pakhowal Road would be revamped at a cost of ₹60 lakh. The MLA said the same while inaugurating a construction work in the area. The MLA said there is no shortage of funds when it comes to carrying out the overall development of the constituency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics