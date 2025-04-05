Hoshiarpur boy, Faridkot girl get 100% in PSEB Class 8 exam

A Hoshiarpur boy topped the state by securing 100% marks in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 8 exams, the results for which were declared on Friday. PSEB Class 8 topper Puneet Verma with his family on Friday (HT Photo)

According to PSEB chairperson Amarpal Singh, Puneet Verma from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Model Town, Hoshiarpur, secured the top position.

Puneet Verma says he never took up tuitions and relied on his school teachers and self-study. The management of Guru Harkrishan Public School announced on Friday that they will not charge any fees from him for Class 9 and 10.

Punnet is also a state chess champion and has played three national-level tournaments. He was honoured by the district administration at last year’s Independence Day function. Apart from pursuing his passion for chess, his goal is to join the civil services.

“It is too early to say anything but this is what I am thinking about at the moment”, said Puneet.

Navjot Kaur from Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhia, Faridkot, also scored 100%, but was declared second as PSEB guidelines say the younger student gets a better rank in case of a tie.

Navjot Kaur from Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Channan Ke (Adda Nath Di Khui), Amritsar, secured the third position with 99.83% marks.

A total of 2,90,471 students from 10,471 schools appeared for the examination, out of which 2,82,627 were promoted, a pass percentage of 97.30%.

Chairperson Singh said that this year, the board exams were conducted with greater rigor and transparency. To enhance the effectiveness of future board examinations, efforts are being made to improve the quality of question papers and implement necessary curriculum reforms, he said.

The supplementary examination for students who were not promoted will be held in June 2025. A separate examination form must be submitted by the students concerned.

With inputs from HTC Hoshiarpur