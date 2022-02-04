Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hospitalisations in Ambala dipped by five times during third Covid wave
Hospitalisations in Ambala dipped by five times during third Covid wave

A comparative data of second and third waves suggests that when Ambala’s active caseload touched around 4,100 both the times, the hospitalisations remained 7.3% and 1.3%, respectively
Ambala’s active cases reached the highest on January 20 at 4,160 and among them 55 patients needed hospitalisation. (Reuters File Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 02:40 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

As the Covid trajectory plunges in Haryana, it has come to the fore that the severity of the disease in the infected patients during the third wave reduced five times as compared to the second wave in Ambala. It is corroborated by the fact that hospitalisation of the infected patients was down by over 6%.

A comparative data of second and third waves suggests that when the active caseload touched around 4,100 both the times, the hospitalisations remained 7.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

As per the data provided by the health department, at 4,109 active cases on May 4 last year, nearly 300 patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district, while during the third wave, the active cases reached the highest on January 20 at 4,160 and merely 55 patients needed hospitalisation.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said, “The figures suggest that the severity must have reduced because of two reasons – vaccination and mild virus load. Cases started rising at the beginning of January and started going down after January 20. We reached a peak within 20 days. India followed the same virus trajectory as South Africa’s in December.”

The data also suggests that the deaths reduced in huge numbers, from 240 in May last year to 20 in January, while the total positive cases reported in the months stood at 8,219 and 9,529, respectively.

Dr Hari further said that nine omicron cases were detected in the district and none needed hospitalisation.

On being asked about the dominant variant in the third wave, he said, “As per the guidelines of the Union health ministry, we have to send a few percent of random samples for genome sequencing and thus, 160 samples of positive patients were sent. Mostly, Delta variant was found among them.”

