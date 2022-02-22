Hostel for SC students: PU yet to send proposal to union ministry

Panjab University (PU) is yet to send a proposal to the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment for the construction of hostels for scheduled caste (SC) students under the ministry’s Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana (BJRCY).

After deliberations, the varsity had last year planned to send the proposal to the ministry after which the data of SC students was sought from the teaching departments. The departments, however, are yet to send the requisite details to the office of the dean student welfare (DSW) resulting in the delay.

Under the BJRCY, the ministry provides financial assistance to institutions for constructing hostels for SC students. Now the varsity’s DSW office, in a recent communication, has again sought the data of the SC students for the 2019-20 session by February 18.

“This is the third reminder sent to the departments, but some have not sent the requisite data to the DSW office yet,” said a university official.

The departments have also been asked to submit the details on the number of students, number of those who applied for hostel accommodation and number of students who were allotted hostels.

The proposal for the construction of blocks with 100 seats each for boys and girls was planned at a meeting last year.

Notably, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), during its 2015 visit, had recommended construction of more hostels on campus.

Presently, there are 17 residence halls for students on campus: eight each for boys and nine for girls along with a working women’s hostel.

The scheme for construction of hostels for SC students is one of the means to enable and encourage children/students belonging to SC category to attain quality education. Its primary objective is to attract implementing agencies for undertaking construction of hostels, especially for SC girls, towards the broader vision of containment and reduction of their drop-out rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON