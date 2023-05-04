Manager among two charred to death in hotel fire in Ramban

The manager of a hotel was among two people charred to death when a fire broke out at the tourist resort of Sanasar in Ramban district early on Thursday.

Five people were injured in the incident that occurred around 1am, Ramban deputy magistrate Mussarat Islam said, adding that local residents informed the police around 3am.

The manager was identified as Raman Sadhotra of Samba, while the identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Islam said the five injured included Varinder from Chennai and Amit Kumar from Marmat in Doda district. “The five injured have been admitted in two hospitals. An FIR has been registered and a magisterial inquiry headed by the Ramban ADC has been instituted,” he said.

The DC said the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

According to local residents, the hotel, Maa Shanti, was seen engulfed in a blaze around 1am. Most hotels in Sanasar use wood in construction.

Sanasar is 20km west of Patnitop from where it about an hour in a car to reach.

Batote police station SHO inspector Rajesh Khajuria and the DC were at the spot.