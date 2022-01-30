House allotment: PU mulls implementation of reservation policy for persons with disabilities

Panjab University (PU) is mulling the implementation of reservation policy in house allotment for persons with disabilities.

A panel has already been constituted by the PU’s house allotment committee (HAC) to consider the matter as per the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016. Presently, there is no particular reservation policy in the house allotment rules of the university for the persons with disabilities and the matter has remained under debate over the last few years. However, the houses are allotted to such persons on medical grounds as per their need.

There are dozens of employees with disabilities working in PU and its regional centres and the varsity has now proposed implementation of reservation policy in house allotment for these persons as per the RPWD Act 2016.

The agenda was placed before the panel during a meeting which was held a few days ago, where the members reiterated that the reservation policy should be framed and implemented. However, no final recommendation has been made yet.

The members also deliberated on the relevant reservation policies of several universities including Kurukshetra University. However, the panel decided that the reservation policy related to house allotment for persons with disabilities of Punjab and Chandigarh should be placed before committee in the next meeting before any decision is taken.

The estate branch of the university has also been asked to present the guidelines or policy document of Punjab and UT in the next meeting.

A member of the panel on condition of anonymity, said, “We have agreed to its immediate implementation in the university. There are variations in the policies adopted by some other universities and we cannot implement it in bits and pieces. So, it was decided to study the policy of UT and Punjab first.”

Since it is a policy matter, all the recommendations of the committee will be placed in syndicate and senate for the final approval.

Meanwhile, PU V-C Raj Kumar has also constituted a panel to deliberate on the matter related to charging of rent from retired employees

