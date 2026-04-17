House panel begins ground inspection of Jal Jeevan mission works in Rajouri, Poonch

A thirteen member house committee of the J&K legislative assembly, constituted for Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union territory, on Thursday, commenced on-ground inspections of various JJM schemes in Rajouri district, said officials.

The Chairman, along with members, including MLAs Haveli, Thanamandi, Rajouri, Udhampur East, Tral, Ramban and Pattan visited multiple project sites in Rajouri. (File)

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The committee is being headed by former high court judge Hasnain Masoodi and legislators, including M Y Tarigami, Ali Mohammad Dar, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Ajaz Ahmad Jan, Rajiv Jasrotia, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Tanvir Sadiq, Javaid Riyaz Bedar, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Rafiq Ahmad Naik, Arjun Singh Raju and Iftikar Ahmed.

The inspections are expected to provide first-hand insights into implementation of JJM schemes and enable the Committee to formulate recommendations aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and effective delivery of safe drinking water to the public.

The Chairman, along with members, including MLAs Haveli, Thanamandi, Rajouri, Udhampur East, Tral, Ramban and Pattan visited multiple project sites in Rajouri. The team inspected works at Sasalkote, Agrati, Kakora, Neili and Gambhir Mughlan to assess the status and quality of ongoing JJM projects.

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{{^usCountry}} During the visit, the committee was accompanied by the senior officers, including Anjali Seharawat, mission director JJM; Abhishek Sharma DC Rajouri, Reyaz Bhat, technical advisor JJM; Nawaz Ahmed Bhat, technical advisor; Rajat Choudhary, technical officer; Owais Bashir, technical officer, besides other concerned officials to facilitate a detailed on-ground assessment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the visit, the committee was accompanied by the senior officers, including Anjali Seharawat, mission director JJM; Abhishek Sharma DC Rajouri, Reyaz Bhat, technical advisor JJM; Nawaz Ahmed Bhat, technical advisor; Rajat Choudhary, technical officer; Owais Bashir, technical officer, besides other concerned officials to facilitate a detailed on-ground assessment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kalakote MLA Randhir Singh also met the House Committee during the visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalakote MLA Randhir Singh also met the House Committee during the visit. {{/usCountry}}

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