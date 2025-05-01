Houses of two peddlers facing 17 cases demolished

The Jalandhar police commissionerate, in coordination with the municipal corporation (MC), demolished two “illegally” constructed houses owned by two drug peddlers, including a woman, on Wednesday. An ‘illegal’ building being demolished in Ashok Vihar in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the action followed credible intelligence inputs about the illegal constructions allegedly owned by notorious drug smugglers, identified as Dalip Singh of Guru Amardas Nagar and Nisha Khan of Ashok Vihar Colony.

She said the properties were financed through proceeds from illicit drug trade. “The demolished structures were reportedly being used as hideouts and escape routes by drug traffickers, who were habitual offenders with a long history of their involvement in drug trafficking and other criminal activities,” she said.

According to the police commissioner, Dalip Singh has 11 pending cases against him under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and various sections of the IPC while Nisha Khan faces six pending cases under similar charges.

“The action is part of a broader campaign that targets not only individuals involved in drug trafficking but also the illegal infrastructure that enables their activities,” police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur added.

4-kg heroin seized; woman held