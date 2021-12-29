How a dongle is proving crucial in Ludhiana bomb blast probe

The dongle recovered from the Ludhiana blast site is proving to be a crucial lead in the probe.

Dongle is a small device that is used with a computer, especially to access protected software or the internet.

A police official, who is a part of the ongoing investigation, said while everything else kept in the bathroom of the district court complex was destroyed, the dongle incidentally got stuck inside the body of accused.

It was during the evening of the explosion in the district court complex that the forensic team visited the spot and found the rubble scattered all over the place. In the debris, the police also found the body parts of the bomber, who was later identified as Gagandeep Singh.

During the forensic examination, the probing team found a badly damaged dongle that was stuck inside a body part.

“The dongle, tough damaged, was in good condition from which a SIM card was retrieved that further led to the establishment of the identity of bomber Gagandeep and eventually led to the arrest of his Germany-based handler Jaswinder Singh Multani,” said the official privy to the investigation.

Gagandeep visited Amritsar 10 days prior the blast

It has further come to the fore that nearly 10 days before the explosion, accused Gagandeep Singh had visited Amritsar.

Sources in the department said that the visit was meant to collect explosives. It has not yet been clear when the explosives were handed over to him.

The police are also trying to find out where Gagandeep was trained to handle and assemble the sophisticated explosives.

During the investigation, it also come to light that on the day of explosion (December 23), the bomber had spoken with the woman constable over the phone.

The police are currently probing how Gagandeep travelled from Khanna to Ludhiana. While his white colour Honda Activa was recovered from Khanna, it has not yet ascertained how he reached Ludhiana court complex.

It is being suspected that his handlers had ferried him and handed over the explosives enroute Ludhiana.