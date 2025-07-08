How bike repair led to tracing missing Ludhiana man’s murder accused

A 34-year-old man who went missing nearly two months ago was found to have been murdered by two acquaintances, who later tried to use his bike—leading to their exposure. Jagdeep Singh, a labourer from Bhairomunna village, who was thrown in to Canal after murder. (HT Photo)

The victim, Jagdeep Singh, a labourer from Bhairomunna village, left home on May 14 telling his family he was going for work. When he didn’t return and his phone remained unreachable, the family filed a missing person’s complaint. However, there were no leads until a local mechanic unexpectedly arrived at their home, demanding payment for repairs made for Jagdeep’s bike.

The accused have been identified as Gulab Kumar of village Katani Kalan and Aman Kumar of village Kot Gangu Rai. Aman Kumar has been arrested, while the other one is on the run.

According to Jagdeep’s brother, Pardeep Singh, the mechanic claimed that two men had brought the bike for repairs and after seeing a bill of ₹8,000, they fled with the vehicle. Using the registration details, the mechanic located Jagdeep’s home.

The family visited the mechanic and began tracing the men he mentioned. Eventually, they found one of the suspects, Aman Kumar, who was then handed over to the police.

During questioning, Aman confessed that on May 14, he and Gulab Kumar, the other accused, were drinking with Jagdeep near the Neelon Canal. An argument broke out, and the two allegedly thrashed Jagdeep with sticks, leaving him unconscious. Fearing consequences, they dumped his body into the canal.

Sub-inspector Dalvir Singh from Koom Kalan police station, who is investigating the case, said a murder case has been registered against Aman and Gulab. While Aman is in custody, efforts are on to arrest Gulab. Jagdeep’s body has not yet been recovered.

The police have booked the duo under sections 103 (murder), 238(A) (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense), 3(5) (common intention in criminal acts), and 303(2) (theft) of the BNS .

Jagdeep was the youngest in his family and unmarried.