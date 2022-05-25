How Punjab CM confronted health minister Singla before sacking him
A dramatic turn of events was witnessed early in the morning at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sector 2, Chandigarh, just before the sacking and arrest of health minister Dr Vijay Singla.
According to officers privy to the development, the audio clip in which the complainant — superintending engineer Rajinder Singh — recorded his conversation about handing over ₹5 lakh to the minister and his officer on special duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar had reached the CM on Monday evening, after the official raised the issue with his seniors in the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC).
Also read: Punjab health minister Vijay Singla arrested after CM sacks him for corruption
Without giving any signal about his plans, Mann summoned the health minister to the chief minister’s office (CMO) and personally confronted him with the audio clip, specifically asking him if the conversation about demanding the money relates to him. The minister reportedly admitted that it was his voice.
The issue was then discussed with the party high command, after which it was decided to sack Singla from the cabinet and register an FIR against him in Mohali, said sources. Everything was over by 11:38 am.
Sources in the police said that the minister was arrested by a Mohali team, which was specifically called for the purpose, as soon as he came out of the CM’s residence. In the FIR, Singla has been repeatedly mentioned as the health minister, Punjab.
Insiders in the CMO revealed that the health minister was already on the CM’s hit list, as some other complaints about corruption in the department were also being received from different quarters.
The controversial style of functioning by the minister’s OSD, who is his relative, and the free hand given to him had already become a talking point in the department.
An official privy with the development said that after receiving the complaint, the CM had deputed some officers to analyse the purchase of medicines and other equipment during Singla’s tenure. A few cases of favouritism, too, came to the fore.
Meanwhile, after Singla’s arrest, the CM summoned his council of ministers one by one and ordered the removal of their relatives from personal staff. Mann is said to have categorically told the ministers that he is personally supervising their every act in their respective ministries.
Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to represent its case in the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to observations asking the union government to consider converting Panjab University into a central varsity.
Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender in 80-yr-old man’s kidnapping case arrested
A man who had been declared proclaimed offender in a five-year-old kidnapping case of an 80-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh of Bazigar Basti, Machhiwara. An FIR was lodged based the statement of Tajinder Singh of Patiala. He had told police that he was in Ludhiana to attend the cremation of his grandson on August 11, 2017. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.
Chandigarh MC marks its Foundation Day
The municipal corporation on Tuesday marked its Foundation Day at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest at the event, while MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour during the cultural programme organised by the civic body employees. She also paid homage to the first mayor for the House elected in 1996, Kamla Sharma.
HC to Punjab govt: Provide 2 more security personnel to ex-MLA Cheema
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to add two more personnel to former Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema's existing security cover. A two-time MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Cheema had argued that his security cover had been decategorised without issuing a show cause notice. The court has asked the state government to respond by July 22, and directed it to provide two more security men to the former MLA.
Ludhiana: Five held for robbing constable’s SUV
A day after the Division Number 6 police booked around 15 miscreants for thrashing Baldev Singh, a constable with the Anti-Narcotic Cell and robbing him of his luxury SUV, five of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Sarpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amaninder Singh and Simranjit Singh of Gurpal Nagar and Vishal Kumar of Kabir Nagar. The stolen vehicle was also recovered from them.
