HP assembly budget session to start on fiery note

The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha beginning Wednesday will be a fiery one, with the Opposition all set to raise several issues related to pay scales of employees, law-and-order situation, rising inflation and unemployment. It is likely to corner the government over sand and liquor mafia ahead of the assembly elections due this year.

Amid the poor financial health of state, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the last budget of his current tenure on March 4.

With assembly elections drawing closer, in all likelihood, Thakur would present a populist budget to woo different sections. The state government debt burden which was ₹ 44,000 crore – when the BJP took over reins — has risen to ₹ 65,000 crore, while pandemic adversely hit the economy with ₹20,000-crore tourism industry in doldrums.

The Congress is likely step up its offensive against Thakur and Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur. The Congress had time and again been targeting Mahender over the purchase of pipes in Jal Shakti department and ‘favouritism’ in contracts.

“There has been a big scam committed in the Jal Shakti department. Tenders worth crores are being only allocated to few companies. There are many instances. Pipes worth ₹ 2,200 crore have been bought in the department and the tenders in the IPH department are only allocated to a few favourites,” says leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

He said the Congress will pin down the government on the various mafias ruling the roosts under the current regime. “This government has failed on all fronts. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has no control over his cabinet colleagues,” said Agnihotri while accusing the state government of financial mismanagement.

He alleged that the government did nothing to improve the financial condition of the state and failed to get any grants from the Centre,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP will try to turn tables on the Opposition by raking up the Mandi hooch tragedy in which involvement of Congress leaders of Hamirpur was found.

The chief minister has several times targeted the Congress on public platforms citing its link to the liquor mafia in the state. Seven people had died after consuming superiors liquor in Sundernagar after which the police had busted an organised racket of liquor mafia, including two illegal breweries.

To counter the Opposition, the BJP will try to highlight its achievement in the last four years. Two issues which also came up during the winter session of the assembly — the matter of New Pension Scheme (NPS) employees and pay band for the police constables — will likely dominate the budget session too. Besides, fixation of the pay scale of employees under the sixth pay commission will also reverberate.

Poor conditions of roads and pending development works will figure prominently in the budget session.

