HP assembly question hour: ‘Land for Mandi airport yet to be finalised’

The Himachal Pradesh government hasn’t yet finalised the site for construction of airport at Mandi or initiated the process for acquisition of private land for the proposed project, Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur said on Wednesday.

Therefore question of displacement of families does not arise at this stage, he said, while replying to a question raised by CPIM legislator from Theog Rakesh Singha.

He said the exact details of families to be displaced, identification of alternative land for their rehabilitation and compensation could be worked out once the process of the acquisition of land and social impact assessment study are completed.

He said the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 in Chapter-III, Section 10(2) has a provision for acquisition of multi-crop land in exceptional circumstances for any public purpose. However, provisions will not apply in case of projects that are linear in nature.

Singha had said that the government should also protect the interest of people who would be displaced by the project and also sought to know whether the airport will be constructed by a private company or the government.

Meanwhile, issuing a suo-motu statement in the House, CM Jai Ram Thakur sought support of all legislators for the project, stating that the initiative will not only boost tourism but also be beneficial for coming generation in terms of employment opportunities and better connectivity.

Citing lack of better road and rail connectivity in the state, the CM said the road connectivity has improved a bit with four-lane projects, but the railway expansion is uncertain. He said there were three small airports in HP, but the airfares were on the higher side due to load penalty which deter tourists from opting flights.

“The cost of air travel to Shimla, Kullu and Kangra is more than tickets to many foreign countries,” he said, adding that it was not his individual project but for the larger benefit of the state. He said as of now, only OLS survey and LIDAR survey of the airport has been conducted, report of which is positive.

Jai Ram said the state government had taken up the issue with Centre and the finance commission which had sanctioned ₹ 1,000 crore for constructing Greenfield airport at Mandi. “If we are able to build the airport, it will help tap into the vast tourism potential of the state and tourists will forget Kashmir after witnessing the beautiful landscapes of Himachal,” he added.

Panel to ensure 70% jobs to Himachal youth in industry

The Himachal government on Wednesday announced to form a committee of labour and employment department to ensure 70% jobs to the youth of Himachal in industrial units of the state.

Doon legislator Paramjeet Singh Pammi had alleged that directives of the government were being implemented only on papers and ground reality was different. He also claimed that industrial units befooled the government and labour and employment department officials by showing fake records of jobs given to locals.

Replying to the question, rural development minister Virender Kanwar said a committee will be formed to probe the issue and ensure implementation of the directive. He was replying on behalf of industry minister Bikram Singh.

He said the government has issued notices to 18 industrial units for not implementing the directive of providing 70% employment to the youth of the state. “If they are found to be violating the norms, the state government will withdraw benefits provided to these units,” he added.

He said it has been seen that local youth were not keen on working in textile, cement and steel industrial units. However, the Doon legislator said there were few heavy industries in the state and maximum were pharmaceutical companies.

The minister also informed that as many as 1,06,749 people were employed in industrial units, including 60,127 in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) belt.

He said the legislator may give specific details of industrial units he knows were violating the norm and strict action will be taken against them.

Kanwar said Himachal had notified industrial policy in 2004 in which provision of 70% employment to Himachalis was made and it had now been increased to 80% in the Industrial Policy 2019.

Nalagarh legislator Lakhvinder Rana also alleged that employment norms were being violated. BJP MLA from Nagrota Arun Kumar sought the list of total industrial units functional in the state which the minister assured to provide.