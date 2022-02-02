HP braces for fresh spell of snow, rain

The higher and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh are bracing for another spell of snow Wednesday onwards.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 2 and an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan neighbourhood on the next day bringing more rains and snow in the region, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

He said a yellow alert has been sounded and thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm are likely at isolated places in plains and middle hills on Wednesday along with heavy rainfall in low hills and snowfall in higher and middle hills on Thursday.

The bad weather spell will continue till February 5.

Meanwhile, the weather was largely dry across the state on Tuesday.

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti, was coldest in the state with minimum temperature recorded minus 8.9 degrees Celsius while Kalpa shivered at minus 4.1 degrees C. Manali was cold at 0.6 degrees C, Shimla 3.2 degrees C, Kufri 1.1 degrees C and Dalhousie 1.6 degrees C.

93% excess rain in Jan

As per the MeT department, Himachal saw 93% excess rainfall this January, which is also highest in a decade. The state received 173.2mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 89.9mm.

Sirmaur received 264mm rainfall, highest in the state and 479% excess rainfall, followed by Solan (248.1mm) 352% excess.

Una received 338% excess rainfall, Bilaspur 265%, Hamirpur 192%, Kangra 175%, Mandi 134%, Kullu 114%, Chamba 99%, Shimla 93% and Lahaul and Spiti 8%.

Kinnaur received 2% deficit rain. It got 97.8mm rainfall against normal 99.9mm.